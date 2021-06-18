Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 17.8%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

