Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Declines By 12.4%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 18,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $43.12. 14,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,032 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

