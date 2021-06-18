Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Rises By 29.9%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,432,200 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 3,412,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,110.6 days.

SHTDF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

