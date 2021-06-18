Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Grows By 20.8%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

