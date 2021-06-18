Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rises By 38.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 777,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

