Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Declines By 13.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,970,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 34,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $11,527,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $17.47 on Friday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

