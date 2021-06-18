Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 24.0%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 894,200 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

