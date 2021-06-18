Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Declines By 19.1%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

TMTNF opened at $86.06 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

