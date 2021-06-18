Short Interest in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Declines By 20.8%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

Trident Acquisitions stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.