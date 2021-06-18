Short Interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Drops By 19.6%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

TGI stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 956,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

