Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Decreases By 15.0%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 678,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 476,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,481. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

