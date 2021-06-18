Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Drops By 20.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of VCLT opened at $106.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

