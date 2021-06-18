Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Drops By 21.2%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 13th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $17,297,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $19,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WVE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

