Short Interest in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Declines By 17.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. 1,942,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.