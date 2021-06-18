Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Increases By 24.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.4 days.

XYIGF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.03.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.