Showcase (SHO) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Showcase has a total market cap of $926,311.25 and approximately $194,381.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00181098 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,368.03 or 0.99903893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.00843972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,711,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

