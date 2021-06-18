Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

