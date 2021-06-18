SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRC. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SRC opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Tuesday. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The company has a market cap of £271.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.37.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

