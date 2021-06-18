Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 4.1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a P/E ratio of -64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

