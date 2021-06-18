Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 4.1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a P/E ratio of -64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
