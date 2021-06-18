Simone Wu Sells 1,594 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

