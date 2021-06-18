Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of YETI worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of YETI by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

YETI traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,684. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

