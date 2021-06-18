Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $21.21 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. TCF National Bank raised its position in Facebook by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.45. 472,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.37. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

