Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $30.99 on Friday, reaching $2,403.88. 47,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

