Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 94,229 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust accounts for 1.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $72,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ remained flat at $$15.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

