Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 65.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 367.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 454,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. 351,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,413. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

