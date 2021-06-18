Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €130.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

ETR SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($142.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -170.20. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

