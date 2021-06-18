Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €130.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

ETR SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($142.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -170.20. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.