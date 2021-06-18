SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $32.06 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.