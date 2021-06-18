Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,454,845 shares of company stock valued at $243,933,365. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.