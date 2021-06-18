SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.67. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

SLG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. 3,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

