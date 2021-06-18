SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.20. SM Energy shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 13,350 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

