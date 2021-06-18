Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 538,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

