Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 721,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,402. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $430.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

