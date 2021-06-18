SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SolarWinds were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,660,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

