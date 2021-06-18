Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Soligenix reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

