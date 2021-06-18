Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Source Capital accounts for 2.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Source Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 9,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,573. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Source Capital Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

