Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,273 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Flowers Foods makes up approximately 9.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $50,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. 38,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

