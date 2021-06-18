Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 511.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,997. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

