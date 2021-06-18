Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys 3,593 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 134,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. 13,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,554. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.