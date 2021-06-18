Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 157,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

