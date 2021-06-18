Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

UNP stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

