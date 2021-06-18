Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

