Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,691 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 78,005 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $55.57 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

