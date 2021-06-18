SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

