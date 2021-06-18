SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
