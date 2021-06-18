Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $65,160.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

LOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

