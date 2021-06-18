SparkPoint Fuel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $326,433.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $326,433.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00179431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00888461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.68 or 1.00240136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

