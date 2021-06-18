SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lifted by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

