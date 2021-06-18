SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,988. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.