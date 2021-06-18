SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $106,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded down $8.32 on Friday, reaching $477.87. 94,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.