SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.09. The company had a trading volume of 69,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $311.27 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.