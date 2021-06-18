Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPLK opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $4,449,761 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

